American Bar Association Against Arkansas Inmate Execution

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been bombarded with letters regarding Jack Greene, an Arkansas death row inmate.

Jack Greene is scheduled to be executed Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., but in the wake of his scheduled execution, several are questioning whether the death penalty is the appropriate punishment for him.

Greene was convicted of killing Pastor Sidney Jethro Burnett in 1991. Prosecutors told jurors Greene beat Burnett with a can, slit his throat and stabbed him.

American Bar Association (ABA) President Hilarie Bass sent Hutchinson a letter Wednesday (Oct. 25) regarding Greene.

In the letter, Bass states, “… despite his long history of severe mental illness and

the fact that his current mental state suggests he may not have a rational understanding of why

he is being put to death.”

