Fats Domino, New Orleans Music Legend, Dead At 89

(CBS) — Music legend Fats Domino has died at the age of 89, the Jefferson Parish Coroner says.

The New Orleans musician’s daughter said he died peacefully while surrounded by family and friends, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reports.

He was best known for several hits including “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Blueberry Hill” and “Walkin’ to New Orleans.”

Rolling Stone magazine listed Domino at No. 25 in the list of “Greatest Recording Artists of All Time.”

The musician was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.