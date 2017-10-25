× Golden Rule Clothes Closet In Fort Smith Set To Close Doors

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — As temperatures decrease, house fire dangers increase. There could soon be fewer resources available to families who lose everything, as a local organization is in danger of closing.

Volunteers at the Golden Rule Close Closet on 3rd Street in Fort Smith said they have spent 20 years providing free clothes, furniture and household items to those down on their luck.

“She grew up in Poteau and had hand me down clothes. Sometimes she didn’t have the right clothes and she decided everybody needed clothes and she started it,” organizer Clyde Chaney said of his late wife Betty Rose Chaney.

Clyde Chaney is now the head organizer and oversees the daily operations of the organization.

“People just need us. Ask anybody,” he said.

Clyde said the organization has plenty of items to give to low income families, homeless and those displaced by disasters, but due to severed ties with one organization and a lack of continuous monetary donations, the center will shut its doors.

“We’re running out of money. My board decided, if we can’t get some money in here we’re going to have to close by December 2,” Chaney said.

The center only requires a photo identification from those who walk through the door in need of necessities.

Chaney said new donations that are monthly and consistent could help keep the center open.

“Every month is the key. They can send me a thousand dollars today but it is gone. If we get $100 every month it helps pay the bills,” he said.

Volunteers said they see about 200 people a day come through their doors in need of items. They also said it takes about $30,000 a year to keep the organization running.

Anyone wanting to donate to the center can stop by their location at 212 North 3rd Street in Fort Smith.