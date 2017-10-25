× Two Killed After Shooting On Grambling State University Campus

LOUISIANA (CNN) — Two men were killed Wednesday morning (Oct. 25) at Grambling State University in northern Louisiana following a shooting, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Earl Andrews, 23, a Grambling State University senior from Farmerville, Louisiana, and Monquiarius Caldwell, also a 23-year-old from Farmerville, said Grambling State University spokesman Will Sutton.

Caldwell was not a student at the university, Sutton said.

They were discovered in a courtyard between two dormitory buildings, said Stephen Williams, a spokesman for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman fled the scene.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, the shooting followed an altercation that started inside one of the adjacent dormitories, Williams said.

Sutton said authorities were alerted to the shooting by a female student who called the Grambling State University police chief on his cell phone.

Grambling’s homecoming activities started Sunday, and events are scheduled through Saturday, according to Sutton.