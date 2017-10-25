× Judge Approve Expungement Of Former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby’s Record

TULSA (KFSM) — A judge has approved that the record of former Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby be expunged.

Shelby was acquitted in May 2017 in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher. She was charged with manslaughter and the jury acquitted her after more than nine hours of deliberation, our CBS affiliate News On 6 reports.

Shelby shot and killed Crutcher, 40, in Tulsa on September 16, 2016. Shelby was en route to another call when she encountered Crutcher’s SUV stopped in the roadway. She testified that Crutcher ignored her commands and walked back to the driver’s side of the vehicle and she shot him when he reached inside the open window.

The shooting drew international attention and sparked protests and rallies in Tulsa in support of both Crutcher and Tulsa Police.

Shelby returned to the Tulsa Police Department after the trial, but resigned on July 14, 2017.

Shelby was sworn in as a reserve deputy for the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office on August 10, 2017.