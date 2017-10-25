× Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock’s Brother Bruce Arrested For Child Porn

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed to CBS News that federal officials assisted the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday in arresting Bruce Paddock. An official told the Associated Press that the child porn case predates the Las Vegas shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if Bruce Paddock has an attorney.

Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. He is charged with possessing more than 600 images of child pornography, as well as 19 counts sexual exploitation of a child.

Read more, here.