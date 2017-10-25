× Lawsuit Claims Weinstein Company ‘Condoned And Enabled’ Misconduct

(CNN) — Another actress has come forward claiming Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her and has filed a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company alleging it “condoned and enabled” his misconduct.

The civil complaint filed Tuesday in a Los Angeles County court claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted Dominique Huett in 2010.

Huett met Weinstein to discuss business at a Beverly Hills hotel and was invited to his room under the guise of continuing the meeting, according to the complaint. Weinstein demanded she give him a massage and requested to perform oral sex on her.

The complaint said Weinstein wouldn’t take no for answer.

New York AG investigating Weinstein Company

“Weinstein engaged in sexual misconduct with Ms. Huett by, among other things, performing oral sex on Ms. Huett and masturbating in front of her,” according to the complaint.

Huett’s lawsuit alleges the Weinstein Company “was aware of Weinstein’s pattern of using his power to coerce and force young actresses to engage in sexual acts with him.”

Allegations of nonconsensual sex denied

Her attorney, Jeff Herman, was expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the lawsuit.

When reached by CNN’s Brian Stelter, a spokesperson from the Weinstein Company declined to comment on the lawsuit.

More than 40 women have accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, ranging from sexual harassment to rape, since The New York Times first published an article exposing decades of Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds.

After a New Yorker article included multiple allegations of rape, Weinstein’s spokesperson told CNN: “Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”