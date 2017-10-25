× Oklahoma Man Facing Murder Charge After Striking Bar Patron With Vehicle

Colcord, Okla. (KFSM) — A West Siloam Springs man was arrested after killing a man with his vehicle outside the Red Dirt Barn, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Warren Winningham, 40, was arrested in connection with second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Witnesses says Bobby Shaffer Jr. and Tristan Kaufffeld were arguing outside the Red Dirt Bar on Saturday (Oct. 21) when Winningham struck both men with his vehicle, according to Jessica Brown, OSBI spokeswoman.

Shaffer died from the collision and Kauffeld was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Winningham has been released from the Delaware County Jail after posting a $110,000 bond, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.