× Police: Three Gentry Men Arrested For Commercial Burglary

GENTRY (KFSM) — Three Gentry men were arrested Monday (Oct. 23) after one of them of confessed to helping steal three all-terrain vehicles from All In Motors, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dylan Jacob Ansaldo, 19, Dillon Stone Chamberlain, 19, and Steven Dougless Piguet, 20, were arrested in connection with felony commercial burglary and theft of property.

The owner of All In Motors called police Monday morning and said someone had forced their way into his shop and stolen a 2005 Honda Rincon 650 four-wheeler, a 250sx Honda three-wheeler and a Yamaha dirt bike, according to the affidavit.

After learning of the theft on Facebook, two witnesses called the owner and said three unidentified men were riding similar ATVs near Taylor Orchard Road. Police later found the vehicles parked under several trees near Pleasant Ave.

Police believed Chamberlain could be a suspect after a description from witnesses and went to question him. Chamberlain said he broke into the shop through a window, then forced open the garage door to let out Piguet and Ansaldo. Piguet also corroborated Chamberlain’s story, according to the affidavit.

Piguet, Ansaldo and Chamberlain were being held Wednesday (Oct. 25) at the Benton County Jail on bonds of $10,000, $7,500 and $5,000, respectively. All three have hearings set for Dec. 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.