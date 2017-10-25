Receiving Duo Leading Resurgent Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Cody Gray and Kris Mulinga, Fayetteville’s dynamic wide receiver duo, keep close track of who leads the team in catches, total yards, and touchdowns (for the record, it's Mulinga, Mulinga, Gray). Their coach, Billy Dawson, says they even compete to see who catches the most balls in practice. When it comes to their off the field competitions, things aren’t quite as close.

"I’m the 2k god. Nobody can beat me" exclaims Gray, as Mulinga laughs in agreement.

"They’re best friends," says Dawson. "They root for each other, they're really proud of each other. I think it's a wonderful atmosphere for them."

Separate the two, and their playful boasting quickly turns to compliments.

"He just makes like, big plays, always catching the ball, and when he does make a big play it fires up the whole sideline," says Gray of Mulinga.

Mulinga returns the praise. "He’s one of the best on offense of, like, getting us touchdowns."

On the field, that complimentary style wreaks havoc on opposing defenses, says Dawson.

"One is a stretch you down the field guy, one is a guy who can beat you deep, but I would say one’s a little more physical down hill guy and the other’s a little more shake and bake guy. You have to cover a lot of grass to take care of both of them."

Mulinga says that they’re always making each other better.

"We almost kind of feed of each other’s energy, in practice you always try to go against each other to try and make ourselves better each day."

The two seniors have combined for 11 of the Purple Dog’s 24 touchdowns on the season, and average more than 200 yards combined receiving per game. As Gray points out, their senior season didn’t get off to the start they're used to.

"We’ve never lost this many games before really."

But the end goal is familiar.

"Just make it to Little Rock really," says Mulinga.

Gray agrees.

"Yeah, everybody’s got the same goal, win a ring, three peat."