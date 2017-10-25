Take Your Pumpkin Carving To The Next Level

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Halloween is just around the corner, which means it is the perfect time to put your pumpkin carving skills to the test.

Even if you don’t consider yourself a pumpkin carving expert, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy this Halloween tradition.

Some are more intense than others, but all are pretty unique. Whether it’s a traditional jack-o-lantern or turning your pumpkin into your favorite character, the options are endless when it comes to deciding what you want to turn your pumpkin into.

You can even take pumpkin carving stencils from your favorite television show.

In the #Halloween Celebration system, pumpkin carving offenses are considered especially heinous. 🎃 #SVU pic.twitter.com/hiYGt3wDti — Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) October 23, 2017

Tonight on 5NEWS at 10 anchor Erika Thomas will talk to a local professional artist about ways to make this tradition fun for all ages.

Check out these creatively carved and unique pumpkins: