Two Men Arrested In Connection To Several Fort Smith Commercial Burglaries

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police arrested two men Wednesday (Oct. 25) in connection to several commercial burglaries in Fort Smith, according to police.

Police responded to seven businesses that had been burglarized. Glass doors had been shattered to gain entry, according to police.

Police said that once inside, cash registers and safes were broken into. Surveillance video shows the suspects leaving the scene in a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado, according to police.

Officers found the suspects’ vehicle at the Baymont Inn and Suites on the 2000 block of Burnham Road. After search warrants were obtained, investigators seized items believed to have been stolen during the burglaries and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Brian Lafleur and Tony Cenzer were taken into custody without incident. They are both facing charges of seven counts of commercial burglary.