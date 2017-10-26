Alma Battles Greenbrier For 5A-West Lead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM)--It's not exactly the conference championship bout, but it's pretty close as Alma and Greenbrier face-off Friday. the winner takes the 5A-West lead.

"Big game coming up week-9 us and Greenbrier," said Alma coach Doug Loughridge."Both with one loss going into this ball game, and both have a lot of momentum going into this."

The Airedales got a big confidence boost after winning a thriller against Harrison last Friday. Alma successfully completed a late comeback and ended the Goblins chances of a last second victory.

"It was a lot for us going into that game," said Alma senior Brayden Johnson. "We knew that we had to win that game."

Greenbrier is also coming in with momentum with four straight wins under their belt. Loughridge hopes that his offense can keeping surging under the command of Garrison Jensen who has surpassed 1,500 passing yards this season.

"Keep doing what we are doing on offense," said Loughridge. "We have kind of hit our groove offensively with Garrison Jensen, Tyler Alexander and Brayden Johnson."

The 5A-West has proven to be one of the most difficult, with no teams remaining undefeated. A win Friday night would not only give Alma the sole lead, but also secure their postseason chances.

"There's not just one team that overpowers everybody," said Johnson. "Everybody has a loss, so each team that we have played so far is really good."

Loughridge predicted prior to this season that it would be a difficult conference to get through.

"We said at the beginning of the year we thought that whoever won this conference would not do it undefeated in conference, and it's holding true to that."

Alma will host Greenbrier this Friday, kick off is at 7:00 p.m.