BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Those on the Benton County Quorum Court voted Thursday night (Oct. 26) to disband the Benton County dive team and have the Benton County Sheriff’s Office control it once again.

The county dive team was most recently run by Benton County Emergency Management.

This decision comes after two members of the dive team were arrested during August.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said the two were using county equipment for private use.