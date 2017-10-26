× Brief Warm Up Thursday, Freeze Watch For The Weekend

Ahead of the strongest cold front of the season, unseasonably warm weather will surge into the area Thursday afternoon with gusty south winds.

Gusty winds with highs in the 70s and low 80s will be common.

The strongest cold front of fall so far will blow through the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Expect gusty winds, and falling temperatures into Friday late morning.

It’s likely that parts of Northwest Arkansas will struggle to get out of the 30s through the morning hours Friday with the Fort Smith area held in the 40s with the strong north wind. Afternoon highs Friday will be unseasonably cold.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect for the entire area Saturday morning.

Right now it looks like lows will fall into the upper 20s across Northwest Arkansas Saturday morning and right around freezing in the River Valley.