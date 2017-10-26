Fire Chief Talks Importance Of Winter Safety Checks As Temperatures Decrease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) – As temperatures continue to drop throughout the colder months, you need to pay attention to how you are heating your house.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said that home and structural fire calls will more than double as temperatures decrease.

Jenkins said it is important to do a yearly safety check before you adjust your thermostat or start the fireplace.

“If they’re gonna use a fireplace, a wood burning fireplace they need to make sure that they have their chimney inspected and cleaned prior to using it,” he said.

If you smell anything unusual after turning on your heater, expert Jesse Pettry said you should call a professional to take a look.

“If you smell anything funny occasionally there will be a little dust burn off, but if there’s something not right, it always helps to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home if you have a gas appliance,” he said.

Pettry said that’s because carbon monoxide is odorless and tough to detect.

“Carbon monoxide is much more dangerous then fire in my opinion, it’s a silent killer,” he said. “You can go to sleep and not wake up.”

Expert said that roughly 400 to 500 people die every year due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Also for those using space heaters, experts said you should only plug in one device per outlet to limit your chance of starting a fire, and keep clutter and curtains away from any heat source.