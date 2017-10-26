Fort Smith Police Make Arrests Following Multiple Reports Of Vehicle Vandalism

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police have made arrests after multiple vehicles had their windows shot out with BB guns.

According to Lt. Daniel Grubbs, on Thursday (Oct. 25), an investigator with the Fort Smith Police Department received surveillance footage from two local schools showing a possible vehicle involved in a rash of criminal mischief complaints that have plagued the city over the last couple weeks.

During the early afternoon, a school resource officer located the vehicle parked at a pawn shop located at the corner of South 21st and Dodson Avenue, according to Lt. Grubbs.

Officers set up surveillance on the vehicle, and observed a man approaching the vehicle after leaving the pawn shop. The resource officer and an investigator stopped the man, who was identified as 21-year-old Airek Riggins. Mr. Riggins voluntarily told the officers two BB gun pistols were inside his vehicle, and wanted them to know the handguns were not real.

Riggins was brought to the police department for an interview. Investigators later located Airek Riggins’ brother, 20-year-old ReoDel Riggins, and a friend, 20-year-old Derek Thomason. Both men were brought to the police department for interviews.

After the interviews, all three men were arrested on suspicion of Felony – Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and are currently being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.

Police believe the three men are responsible for at least 42 acts of criminal mischief involving BB guns.