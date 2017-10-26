× Have Unused Or Expired Prescription Drugs? Dispose Of Them At Take Back Day

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Looking for a time or way to properly dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs? The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is your chance.

Take Back Day is a way to safely dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse and medications. According to the website, the DEA’s Take Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

National Take Back Day is Saturday (Oct. 28) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are the prescription drug collection sites in our area:

River Valley:

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office – 800 South A Street, Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Police Department – 100 South 10th Street, Fort Smith.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office – 4235 Alma Hwy., Van Buren.

Van Buren Police Department – 111 South 11th Street, Van Buren.

Northwest Arkansas: