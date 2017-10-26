× Major Temperature Swing Tomorrow

A strong cold front is moving sound on Thursday afternoon and will arrive in NW Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area during the midday hours on Friday.

Expect falling temperatures on Friday with a very chilly weekend ahead.

The first hard freeze of the year is likely for NW Arkansas on Saturday morning with Fort Smith temperatures closer to 32º

This is the temperature trend for Bentonville for the next 10-days. The weekend will be very cold but we’ll return to the 70s by Friday of next week.

For the Fort Smith area, it appears temperatures will hover near freezing on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

For Halloween:

NW Arkansas: Chilly with highs near 48º

Fort Smith: Chilly with highs near 51º

-Garrett