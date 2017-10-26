× Police: Fayetteville Man Raped 6-Year-Old Girl

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of raping a 6-year-old girl he was babysitting earlier this summer, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Robin Jay Smith, 55, was arrested Oct. 13 in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

The girl initially told her school counselor she’d learned several sexual acts from Smith. Later, in an interview at the Children’s Safety Center in Springdale, she said Smith exposed himself to her before raping her.

She added that Smith said he loved her, according to the report.

Smith denied touching the girl and told police she was very knowledgeable about sex. He said the girl pulled her pants down and asked him to touch her, according to the report.

Smith said the girl also pulled his pants down twice and grabbed him, arousing him in the process.

Smith was being held Thursday (Oct. 26) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 20 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death and carry a prison sentence of up to 40 years, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-501.