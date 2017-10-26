ESCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured after a wreck in Missouri Monday morning and local police confirm to WDAF an officer stopped the car shortly before.
Police Officer Stopped Car With Drunk Teens, Let Them Go Before Fatal Crash
-
Intense High Speed Chase Ends In Fayetteville
-
Canadian Police Investigate Car And Knife Attack As Terrorism
-
Police: Homeless Couple Rammed Springdale Officer
-
3-State Police Pursuit For Motorcyclist; Involves Highways 59, 43 and 20
-
Three Accused In More Than 40 Vehicle Vandalism Instances
-
-
Carroll County Man Accused Of Flinging Feces At Deputy
-
One Person Dead, Two Officers Injured In Officer Involved Shooting
-
Dollar General Armed Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In To Fort Smith Police
-
Greenwood Officer Pulled Over And Let Go By Lavaca Police Minutes Before DWI Crash
-
Maumelle Police Officer Involved In Fatality Accident On State Highway 100
-
-
Video Captures Oklahoma State Trooper Apprehend Two Dangerous Suspects
-
Police: 33 Arrests In St. Louis Protests Over Ex-Cop’s Acquittal
-
ASP Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Man Allegedly Rammed Car Into Police Vehicles In Huntsville