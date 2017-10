× Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In Greenwood

GREENWOOD(KFSM) – Police are searching for a missing teen in Greenwood.

Angela Marie Rose, 16, was last seen wearing pajamas around 11:00 p.m. last night.

She is 5’6” tall and weighs 110 lbs.

No other details about her disappearance have been released.

Below is a picture of the teen. If you see her, call police.