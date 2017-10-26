× Rain-Damaged Highways Slated For Repairs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Nearly three miles of highway damaged from heavy rainfall in 2015 and 2016 are slated for repairs, according to a news release.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission on Wednesday (Oct. 25) approved two bids for improvements to repair a .05-mile stretch of Arkansas 23 in Franklin and Madison counties, as well as 1.7 miles of Arkansas 59 in Crawford and Washington counties.

Both roadways sustained landslide damage during severe storms in 2015 and 2016, the release said.

The commission awarded Crouse Construction Company of Harrison a $1.2 million contract to repair Arkansas 23. Kesser International, Inc. of Little Rock received a $4.3 million contract to repair Arkansas 59.

Both projects are expected to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.

Repairs to Arkansas 23 is scheduled to be completed in mid 2018, while Arkansas 59 should be finished by mid 2019.