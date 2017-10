× Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting In Gore

GORE (KFSM) — Deputies with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Gore.

Investigators said they found a man in a driveway who had been shot in the stomach.

They said they do not know if it was self-inflicted or foul play.

The man has been taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital.

