× Springdale Police Investigate Reported Armed Robbery

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are investigating a reported armed robbery and vehicle theft.

About 6:30 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 26) police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cheyenne Trail.

A 26-year-old man told police he was driving, and saw a woman on the side of the road holding her stomach, a news release states.

He told police he stopped to check on the woman and when he did, an armed man approached him and demanded him to get out of his vehicle, the release states.

The man who reported the crime told police the suspect hit him in his face and stole his white, 2004 Ford F-150, before fleeing the area, according to the release.

He sustained minor injuries, police said.

His truck was found abandoned a couple of blocks from the scene. the release also states.

Police continue to investigate the matter. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Springdale police at 756-7711.