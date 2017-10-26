Teal Pumpkin Project Promoting Allergy Safe Treats On Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — As you prepare to hand out candy on Halloween, it’s important to remember that some kids have food allergies.

While you may not know which kids have food allergies, there is a way to offer safe treats for all to enjoy.

The Teal Pumpkin Project allows parents and kids to know which homes offer safe treats. The concept is simple, paint a pumpkin teal and set it outside your house to show that your home is part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

There are a few candies considered “safe”, but people participating in the project usually hand out non-food items. Things like stickers, bubbles, small toys, or even pocket change.

Tami Marks has a 4-year-old with a food allergy and sometimes trick-or-treating is scary. “Our son's not old enough to say, 'Hey I have a peanut allergy can I have something else?' So we have to be right there beside him," Marks said.

Marks hopes more people get involved with the Teal Pumpkin Project and help spread the word about food allergies. This way all kids can safely be included in Halloween activities. “Kids with food allergies are often excluded in events, mainly birthday parties where they can't share in desserts,” said Marks. "This is a chance for your child to be completely included on Halloween."

There are several free resources available to print off and hand out as safe treats on Halloween night.

If you plan to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project or want to see others in the area who already do, click here.