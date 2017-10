× UAPD Investigating After Body Found In South Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas police are investigating a possible suicide after a body was found Thursday (Oct. 26) near the Town Branch Trail in south Fayetteville, according to Capt. Matt Mills.

Mills said a cyclist found the body on the trail near 15th and 19th streets.

The victim appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and police believe there isn’t anything suspicious about the incident, Mills said.