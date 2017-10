HEAVENER (KFSM) – A 13-year-old boy was injured Friday(Oct. 27) night, after a monument at the Heavener Public Library fell on him, according to Heavener Police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m.

The boy was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital, police said.

At this time, it’s unclear how the monument fell on top of him. Police are investigating the matter.

This is a developing, stay with 5NEWS as we continue to learn more.