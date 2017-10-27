× 7-Year-Old With 3-D Printed Hand To Throw Out World Series First Pitch

LAS VEGAS – The ceremonial first pitch is a time-honored tradition in baseball. For Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros on Saturday in Houston, a young girl from Nevada is ready for the challenge – using a 3-D printed hand.

It’s warm-up time for Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old with big league potential. The second grader was born with a rare condition known as Poland syndrome, leaving her without three fingers on her right hand.

With a traditional prosthetic potentially costing thousands of dollars, Haley’s mom, Yong, turned for help near their hometown, reaching out to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“I emailed UNLV engineering, and they responded. We met up and, you know, they accepted the challenge,” Yong told CBS News’ Carter Evans.

Brendan O’Toole, chairman of the mechanical engineering department, said he and his team get a lot of requests, “but this one was different.” They got to work using a 3-D printer. Several prototypes and fittings later, Hailey got her first hand three years ago just in time for Halloween.

