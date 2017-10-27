× AG Opens District Office In Lowell

LOWELL (KFSM) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will open a satellite office in Lowell, marking the first time an attorney general has opened a permanent district office outside of Little Rock, according to a news release.

“Since my inauguration, it has been my goal to make Arkansans more aware of the services of the office and to make it more accessible,” Rutledge said Friday (Oct. 27).

“The opening of a district office in northwest Arkansas, a region that is the fastest-growing in the state and the 22nd fastest-growing in the U.S., will allow these Arkansans greater access to resources and assistance from the Attorney General’s office.”

The office, located at 213 W. Monroe Ave., Suite 0, in the Puppy Creek Place office park, will have two full-time staff members — of whom is bilingual to better assist the increasing Hispanic community of the region, according to the release.

Rutledge said the office won’t function on additional taxpayer expense and instead will be funded by lawsuit settlements.

“No Arkansan, including those in the communities of northwest Arkansas, should have to drive to downtown Little Rock or get on the phone to receive the help they need,” Rutledge said.

“Staff in the district office will be able to assist with consumer-related issues and will speak to groups and attend events to make sure residents know more about available resources and services.”

Lowell Mayor Eldon Long and Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce CEO Raymond Burns joined Rutledge for the announcement.

Lowell has just under 9,000 residents, according to current U.S. Census figures. The population has grown by roughly 1,500 since the last census in 2010.