Bentonville Chamber Taps Little Rock Chamber Executive As President And CEO

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce has named Graham Cobb its new president and CEO. He will assume the role in late November, according to a press release from the chamber.

A Little Rock native, Cobb has a background in ad sales and publishing. Since 2013, he has served as chief operating officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, which underwent a full rebranding under his leadership last year, and saw “record event programming revenue and engagement, as well as record membership for two consecutive years,” according to the chamber.

The Bentonville chamber also underwent a rebranding in the past year.

“Innovation is crucial to being a forward-moving, successful chamber,” Cobb said in the press release. “Bentonville’s distinct quality of place makes it a magnet for top talent. The Chamber will be a leader in maximizing this asset for our current businesses as well as those that will fuel the workforce of our emerging economy.”

The chamber’s former president and CEO, Dana Davis, retired in August after four years in the position.

Retired Wal-Mart Stores executive Debra Layton has served as part-time interim president and CEO since and will stay on during the transition, according to the chamber.

