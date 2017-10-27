Demolition Underway On Historical Cameron High School Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMERON (KFSM) -- After an August fire destroyed the Cameron High School, surrounding communities rallied to support the district with cash donations exceeding $40,000, according to superintendent Jim Caughern.

The fire destroyed the high school building, 16 classrooms and the basketball gym.

The entrance to the high school dates back to the 1930s. It's a portion of the building that many within the community voiced their concerns to save.

"Quite a few people have come by and they would like to have parts of the building to take home or whatever," Caughern said.

Demolition is now underway at the school. Most of the building has been taken down, but school leaders asked construction crews to leave the historical entrance to the building standing.

"We don't know what we are going to do with it yet," Caughern said. "We talked about maybe a little courtyard or something, benches and things like that because a lot of people come by and take pictures in front of it."

Plans are in the works to build the new high school, but Caughern said those plans will include the historical entrance.

"It will make a difference on what size our new high school will be and gymnasium, both," he said.

Caughern said in addition to donated items, cash donation exceed the amount of $40,000.

"It's been unbelievable, everybody's support," Caughern said.