× Flight Attendant Injured On Plane Headed To XNA

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)– A female flight attendant is injured after a flight headed to Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport experienced heavy turbulence. Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. (Oct. 27).

According to the airport police, they believe the flight attendant was in the bathroom when the plane was hit with turbulence. She was transported to a nearby hospital. Her identity has not been released at this time or the extent of her injuries.

Continue to stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.