Today might be the day where most of us would love to squeeze in a nap in the afternoon. Napping can boost your mood, make you more alert, less impulsive, and more tolerant but taking too long of a nap can actually make you feel worse.

So what's the secret behind a perfect nap?

Experts said you need to keep it less than 30 minutes.

If you nap too long, you enter deep sleep and then you find yourself feeling sluggish.

The best time to power nap is between one and two in the afternoon.