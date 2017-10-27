Local Ballet Students To Perform “Thriller” In Downtown Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Dancers from the Western Arkansas Ballet will rise from the dead to thrill audiences with a classic Halloween performance this weekend.

A total of 15 dancers will be haunting the streets of downtown Fort Smith ahead of Halloween to Michael Jackson's classic 1982 hit "Thriller." The dance moves performed by the King of Pop himself along with zombies, goblins, and ghouls is part of what made the song an instant classic and the perfect Halloween anthem.

The famous dance has made its way to our area for the past seven years and has turned local ballet students into the dancing dead.However, before the dancers can perform, it takes some time for them to get into character.

Victoria Flagg is one of the performers. "I'm a zombie ballerina," said Flagg. "I usually start with the wound. I do this one and sometimes I put one on my hand or under my neck." Overall, it takes Flagg 30 to 45 minutes to do her make-up ahead of the performance.

According to Flagg, "It's one my favorite parts of the year because it's so different than what we do the other parts of the year."

The performance will be on Rogers Avenue in front the Fort Smith Museum of History. Folks can catch it on Friday (Oct. 27) and Saturday (Oct. 28) at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Then on Tuesday, Halloween night, at 8 p.m.

It's free to watch the dance, but donations are accepted and will go to Western Arkansas Ballet.