People Brave Cold Weather To Attend Carnival Hosted By Law Enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Hundred of kids — dressed in their best Halloween costumes — are toughing out the 30-degree weather to fill their bags with candy at the event "Costumes, Candy & Cops Carnival" hosted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

A sea of costumes consumed the Sheriff's Office parking lot, as kids and their parents roamed from activity to activity collecting candy from deputies.

"I just think it's amazing that they put all of this together for families to come out. They don't make you put money toward anything, and they just do it out of the goodness of their hearts," a mother said.

While deputies patrolled the activity stations, they also got a chance to interact one-on-one with kids in the community. Sgt. Shannon Jenkins said she thinks the fun-filled event gives the deputies an opportunity to connect with people.

"I mean the whole point and the whole goal of us being out here is to build those relationships with these kids that see us as really cool people that they want to grow up and be someday," Jenkins said.

Those of the BCSO said they are hoping to expand their event next year to host more families and expand their reach.