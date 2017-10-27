Suspect Wanted Following Stabbing In Van Buren

VAN BUREN(KFSM) – A man was taken to a hospital Friday (Oct. 27) afternoon after being stabbed, according to Det. Jonathan Wear with Van Buren Police.

The man stabbed is in stable condition, according to police.

The stabbing happened in the 300 block of North 20th Street, according to Wear.

After an argument, the victim was stabbed by the suspect who ran from the scene.

He is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 7 inches with a mustache and mole on his face. He may go by the name “CJ”, Wear added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Van Buren police, or River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.