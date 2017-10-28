× Coldest Morning Since Last Winter

Brrrrr! It is cold this morning! Temperatures have dropped below freezing this morning, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far.

In Fayetteville, temperatures dropped into the low 20s, making it the coldest day in 239 days! Fayetteville has not seen temperatures like this since March 3rd.

Temperatures also dipped below freezing in Fort Smith Saturday morning, which we haven’t seen since March 12th, 230 days ago.

A freeze warning is in effect for everyone Saturday morning until 10AM, and once again Saturday Night – Sunday Morning until 10AM.

Brrr

Stay warm!

-Matt