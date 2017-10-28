× Crossett Plywood Plant Fire Contained

CROSSETT, Ark. (CBS) — Authorities say the fire that hit the Georgia Pacific Plywood Plant in Crossett, Arkansas has been contained. The Ashley County Fire Department, and fire crews from across the state, have been fighting the fire throughout the day Saturday (Oct. 28).

The neighboring crews have since been sent home.

Authorities also say Highway 82 has been re-opened to the public. The road was shut down for most of the morning while crews were working.

There is no official word on how much damage the plant sustained, although neighbors tell KNOE it was substantial.

So far, no residents have been evacuated from their homes, but people are still being told to stay inside due to the toxicity of air. A former employee told KNOE the plant has a history of asbestos, because of its age.

That same employee told KNOE the building was built in the 1960s, and has not been in use since 2011.

There are no word at any injuries at this time.