Downtown Siloam Springs Prepares For Holiday Shopping

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Main Street Siloam Springs is encouraging people to head to its downtown area for two large shopping events.

A Holiday Open House Sunday (Nov. 5) encourages people to shop local while offering special holiday offers. Refreshments and door prizes will also be given away from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Small Business Saturday will follow Saturday (Nov. 25) from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. also downtown Siloam Springs, where local business owners offer sales to get people to shop outside of big box stores.

Main Street Siloam Springs is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic downtown Siloam Springs.