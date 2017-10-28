“Drug Take Back Day” … A Way To Legally Get Rid Of Your Drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Senator John Boozman was at Harps Food Store in Fayetteville on Saturday (Oct. 28) for the DEA's "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day."

It's a way to safely dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse and medications.

Boozeman wanted people to know that this isn't the only chance to step up and drop off unwanted or expired medications.

"They [people] can drop it off at the police department, they can call their local police department and ask for a convenient site, so they we can actually get rid of this stuff all year round."

In Rogers, more than 107 pounds of medication were discarded at the police department.

Local law enforcement had several locations where medications could be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For example,

River Valley:

Sebastian County Sheriff's Office - 800 South A Street, Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Police Department - 100 South 10th Street, Fort Smith.

Crawford County Sheriff's Office - 4235 Alma Hwy., Van Buren.

Van Buren Police Department - 111 South 11th Street, Van Buren. (To date this year 195 lbs of medications).

Northwest Arkansas:

Fayetteville Police Department - 1274 N. Colorado Dr., Fayetteville.

Rogers Police Department - 1905 S. Dixieland, Rogers. (107 pounds of medication received).

According to the website, the DEA's Take Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

From "Arkansas Drug Take Back Day" Facebook page:

Governor Asa Hutchinson praised the Prescription Take Back program as “an easy way for us to battle drug abuse and accidental poisonings. Just drop the unused medicine in a box at one of the officially designated Take Back sites, no questions asked. Unused prescription medicine, especially opioid pain killers, can be a temptation to some and pose a risk of accidental poisoning for children and senior citizens. I am grateful for the energy that Director Lane and law-enforcement agencies all over the state invest in the health of Arkansans with this program.”