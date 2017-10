Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN(KFSM) - A neighbor of Friday's stabbing victim sent 5NEWS video from their security camera.

In the video you see the suspect approach the home and knock on the door.

The victim steps out and the two start having a physical fight.

That is when the suspect stabs him and runs off.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information call the Van Buren Police Department or River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.