Fire Crews Lift Evacuation At Rogers Walmart After Reports Of Smoke

ROGERS (KFSM)–A Walmart employee called firefighters out to the Walmart on Walnut Street after seeing smoke in the front of the building.

According to firefighters it a light haze of smoke was coming from an unknown source.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 28). The building was evacuated for a short time while crews investigated the scene.

Fire officials said no one was injured. Walmart is now back open to customers.

