Historic Military Timeline Exhibit Held At Pea Ridge National Military Park

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- Inside the Pea Ridge National Military Park Visitor Center were historians in uniforms representing soldiers from different periods of the country's history, on Saturday (Oct. 28).
It included the American Revolution, the Civil War, and the U.S. -Mexican War.
Chief of Interpretation Troy Banzhaf said, "you can kinda' learn about the common soldier of those time periods. What they ate, what they wore, what they had to deal with. So you can learn essentially everything you wanted to learn about U.S. history through the eyes of a soldier."
The park preserves and commemorates the march of 1862, a Civil War battle that helped union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri.
The 4,300 acre battlefield is north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62.