Memphis "Famous Internet Millionaire" Arrested For Sexual Assault In Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS) — A 24-year-old Memphis man is facing charges in Florida after police say he sexually assaulted a woman who was passed out in a bar bathroom.

Josh Sullins is a self-proclaimed “marketing sensation” who has been in Memphis headlines before.

Sullins made his first appearance in a Florida courtroom on Friday (Oct. 28).

Police say the Memphis native sexually assaulted an incoherent woman on the restroom floor of a West Palm Beach bar.

Reports say three people witnessed it and when confronted, police say Sullins ran from the bar with an employee chasing him.

The woman told investigators she went to the bar to have a drink with a friend. After one drink she said she went to her friend’s house for a second drink before returning to the bar with her friend.

The woman said the next thing she remembered was being surrounded by police who told her something had happened.

According to the report, the woman said she didn’t remember anything from the time she returned to the bar, to when police started to ask her questions about what happened.

She told police she didn’t know the man and would not have had any sexual contact with him.

Sullins told police they didn’t have intercourse but said he may have touched her in her private area.

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported on Sullins.

In 2013, he was arrested for stealing $25,000 worth of jewelry in Millington.

Authorities said he took it from his friend’s mom while she hosted a poker game for her son.

We spoke with the victim when the crime first took place.

“I hate that he is going through this. I hate that we are going through this,” she said.

Sullins also disliked this story and reached out to us about it a few months ago. He wrote in an email he was four years sober and now a business owner.

He asked if the article about the theft could be taken down or if we could do a new story on him — That story being his journey to becoming a “famous Internet millionaire.”

Sullins has over 170,000 followers on social media and says he works in advertising.

He said he’d call to discuss the story further last month, but we never heard back.

On Friday, we went to his listed address in Bartlett to see if anyone there wanted to comment, but no one came to the door.

We also reached out to Sullins directly and have not yet heard back.

His bond was set for $100,00 dollars and court records show he has since bonded out of jail.