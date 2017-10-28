× Men Found With 7 Pounds Of Marijuana, Gun

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — Two men were arrested Friday (Oct. 27) morning after police acquired a search warrant and found seven pounds of marijuana in a vehicle the men were riding in. One of the men had a firearm.

Chris Alexander, 41, and Kenya Davis, 40, were taken into custody. Alexander faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of marijuana with purpose to sell and criminal use of another person’s property. There was also a warrant for Alexander’s arrest that was served.

Alexander was one of the people who helped found the community group Better Community and Family Values, an organization that coordinates sports and programs for youth. Alexander is also remembered by some for his emotional response following his son, 14-year-old Sincere Alexander’s, murder in July.

Davis was charged with marijuana with purpose to sell. He has since bonded out. Alexander is being held at Pulaski County Jail.

The Little Rock Police Department Street Narcotics Unit, in conjunction with the GET Rock Task Force, VCAT Squad, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas National Guard made the arrest. K-9 Officer Brix sniffed out the drugs.