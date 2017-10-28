Springdale Celebrates “Ozarktober Halloween”
SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — It was spooky fun in Springdale at the “Ozarktober Halloween,” on Saturday (Oct. 28).
Springdale Parks and Recreation and the Springdale Police Department collaborated to host a huge downtown Halloween celebration — something for the whole family to enjoy.
A night full of fun with a carnival atmosphere, trick-or-treating and a costume parade on Emma Avenue.
“I think it’s important [for children] because it gives them a safe environment and it gives the police officers an opportunity to come and interact with people in a low-key and non-stressful event,” said Springdale Public Information Officer Lt. Jeff Taylor, “it let’s people know that we’re just moms and dads [too] and we’re out here to have a good time.”
The event wrapped up at 9 p.m. … right after an outdoor showing of the movie “Hotel Transylvania.”