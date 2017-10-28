× Truck Crashes Head-On Into Tree On Highway 10

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A medical emergency may have been the cause of a crash Saturday (Oct. 28) morning on Highway 10, west of Hackett, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP).

A trooper at the scene told 5NEWS a man and woman were driving east on Highway 10 about one-half mile from Hackett when the driver may have had a medical emergency and crashed his Ford F-150 truck head-on into a tree.

Both people were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and their condition is unknown at this time.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.