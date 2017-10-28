Two Juveniles Arrested In A Bentonville Shooting

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Saturday (Oct. 28) afternoon the Bentonville Police Department responded to several reports of a shooting incident near SW Regional Airport Boulevard and SW “I” Street.

Police said the shooting took place inside a car as a result of an altercation within the vehicle — which was in transit at the time of the incident.

Two juvenile male suspects ran from the scene and one juvenile was arrested nearby. The other suspect, identified as the shooter, was at a home in Centerton, and police there took him into custody.

Police said a victim was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound and released.

The gun was recovered and an investigation is underway, according to police.

No further details are available, said police.