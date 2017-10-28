× Women Flock to “Shoot Like A Girl” Mobile Shooting Range

ROGERS (KFSM) — Load, aim and shoot!

“Shoot Like A Girl” mobile station made a stop in Northwest Arkansas on their mobile tour. Women of all ages had a chance to learn the proper way to shoot a pistol, rifle, and bow and arrow from experts.

“It was definitely empowering it was like really cool,” said one woman who stopped by with her mom to pick up some new techniques and left with new-found confidence.

With help from instructors certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), women are guided step by step, through the process of safely using a firearm. During the training, instructors educate building confidence with knowledge.

“I mostly shoot with men so they load the guns mostly and they teach me how to shoot the way men shoot, but women shoot a lot differently than men do,” said Lauren Backus.

President and founder Karen Butler created the organization with one purpose in mind. “I found a need to get more women involved in shooting sports. I started late in life and it gave me a confidence boost.”

Butler believes after shooting a round or two on the simulator, just about every woman leaves with a new attitude. “They leave and their head is held high,” said Butler, “I mean we have ladies picking out personal protection its awesome.”

The next stop on the mobile tour is in Huntsville, Alabama.